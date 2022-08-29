Left Menu

Kerala govt employees to get Rs 4,000 as Onam bonus

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:37 IST
The Kerala government on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for the state sector employees in connection with the upcoming Onam festival.

Those government employees, who are not entitled for the bonus, would get Rs 2,750 as special festival allowance, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said.

The benefits and assistance would reach over 13 lakh employees and labourers working in the government sector, he said in a statement.

Service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme would be paid a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000.

All the state sector employees would be entitled to a festival advance of Rs 20,000. Part-time and contingent staff would get the advance of Rs 6,000 on their salaries, the minister added.

