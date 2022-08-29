Left Menu

HC asks Mathura court to decide on plea seeking ASI survey in 4 months

The court disposed of the petition with a direction to decide the application within four months.The petition was filed in the high court seeking an expeditious disposal of the application filed before the Mathura court with a prayer to get a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India ASI of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah.It was claimed in the application that the disputed complex was earlier a temple and the Shahi Idgah was built by demolishing it. It is the birth place of Krishna, the application claims.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:53 IST
HC asks Mathura court to decide on plea seeking ASI survey in 4 months
Allahabad High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court directed a Mathura court on Monday to pass an order within four months on an application seeking an ASI survey of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah.

Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order on a petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another. The court disposed of the petition with a direction to decide the application within four months.

The petition was filed in the high court seeking expeditious disposal of the application filed before the Mathura court with a prayer to get a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah.

It was claimed in the application that the disputed complex was earlier a temple and the Shahi Idgah was built by demolishing it. Kansa had imprisoned Krishna's parents in the Dwapar era where the mosque stands now. It is the birthplace of Krishna, the application claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022