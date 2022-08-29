Left Menu

Five Bangladeshis detained

29-08-2022
Five Bangladeshis detained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Dhubri by the Border Security Force along the Indo-Bangladesh border for illegally entering the country without valid papers, a BSF official said on Monday.

The Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the 45th Battalion of the border force at Shishumara in Mankachar on Sunday, he said.

The five are Suraj Miah(27), Jahidul Islam(25), Zahidul Islam(30), Abdul Salam(25) and Maidul Islam(25). All of them are residents of Haripur village under Sunderganj police station of Gaibandha district of Bangladesh, the BSF official said.

They were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh after a flag meeting between the border forces of the two countries, he added.

