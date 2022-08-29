Left Menu

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the death of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly burned alive in Jharkhand by a man for spurning him, and demanded that a special court be designated to try the case.It is animalism that a youth has burned the girl alive, he said.I, not only condemn, but demand the Jharkhand government to deal with the case properly.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 17:16 IST
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the death of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly burned alive in Jharkhand by a man for spurning him, and demanded that a special court be designated to try the case.

It is ''animalism'' that a youth has burned the girl alive, he said.

''I, not only condemn, but demand the Jharkhand government to deal with the case properly. If possible, a (special) court be designated there to try the case. He (accused) should get the strongest punishment as per law,'' he told reporters.

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her house when she was sleeping and set her on fire, the police said.

The woman, a student of Class 12, was in critical condition with 90 per cent burns and referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. She died in the early hours of Sunday at RIMS.

The accused has already been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022