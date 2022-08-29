Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the death of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly burned alive in Jharkhand by a man for spurning him, and demanded that a special court be designated to try the case.

It is ''animalism'' that a youth has burned the girl alive, he said.

''I, not only condemn, but demand the Jharkhand government to deal with the case properly. If possible, a (special) court be designated there to try the case. He (accused) should get the strongest punishment as per law,'' he told reporters.

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her house when she was sleeping and set her on fire, the police said.

The woman, a student of Class 12, was in critical condition with 90 per cent burns and referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. She died in the early hours of Sunday at RIMS.

The accused has already been arrested.

