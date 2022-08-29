Left Menu

Two women thrashed by kin over property dispute

Two women were allegedly assaulted by their elder brother, his sons and other family members over a property dispute, police said here on Monday.

An FIR has been registered but police are yet to make an arrest. According to police, the alleged incident took place when the two sisters came to meet their younger brother at Jharsa village on Sunday.

Their elder brother Pratap Singh, his sons and other family members came there and beat them up following an argument.

According to the complaint, one of the women alleged that they dragged them to a plot and attacked with sticks and bricks.

''To escape, my younger sister entered the bathroom but they again caught her and beat her up with a stick. We both got injuries on our face and head in the attack. My brother's sons used abusive language and molested us. They also threatened to kill us and managed to flee before police came,'' one of the women alleged. Both women were taken to a hospital by police for treatment. Police have lodged an FIR against Pratap Singh, Bittu, Bunty and others under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the thrashing took place over a property dispute, a case about which is being heard by a court.

