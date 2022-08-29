Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open on rate worries

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open on rate worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plan to keep raising interest rates in its fight against inflation even at the cost of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.40 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 32,188.00.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.08 points, or 0.57%, at 4,034.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.66 points, or 0.99%, to 12,021.05 at the opening bell.

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022