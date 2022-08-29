Left Menu

Maha: Thief goes 'digital', seeks online payment from victims to return mobile phones

A mobile phone thief has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly demanding money from victims on his digital payments account, an official said on Monday. Qureshi told the victim that he would return their mobile phones once they transfer money to his digital payments account.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:32 IST
Maha: Thief goes 'digital', seeks online payment from victims to return mobile phones
  • Country:
  • India

A mobile phone thief has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly demanding money from victims on his digital payments account, an official said on Monday. The accused, Wasim Qureshi, is a history-sheeter. He recently stole four mobile phones of his co-workers in a bakery in suburban Kurla on the first day of his job, the official said. Later, one of the co-workers managed to get Qureshi's phone number and contacted him. Qureshi told the victim that he would return their mobile phones once they transfer money to his digital payments account. ''The accused started calling up the victims every day asking for money. Fed up with his demand for money, one of the victims lodged an FIR. Qureshi was tracked down to Thane and nabbed. Police recovered ten mobile phone handsets from his possession,'' the official said. Speaking about his modus operandi, the official said Qureshi used to visit various commercial units in Mumbai and demand a job for survival. He then used to steal mobile phones. He never submitted his identity proof to evade arrest. Qureshi has been booked under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code, V B Nagar police sub-inspector Bhausaheb Sonawane said.

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022