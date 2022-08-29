Left Menu

Cotton textile industry gets orders worth USD 6.4 mn in Ind-Texpo 2022: Texprocil

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:33 IST
The cotton textile industry has received orders worth USD 6.4 million (about Rs 51 crores) during the three-day Ind-Texpo 2022, which began on August 24.

Ind-Texpo 2022, organised by the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil), saw participation of Indian suppliers displaying yarns, fabrics and home textiles and international buyers from over 20 countries, according to a statement.

''The orders booked on-site at the three-day event were about USD 6.4 million while future estimated orders which are in negotiation phase were about USD 58.7 million (approximately Rs 470 crore). Given the current global market dynamics for cotton textiles, the order booking position at Ind-Texpo was a reflection of encouraging business prospects in the coming months,'' Texprocil Chairman Manoj Patodia said.

