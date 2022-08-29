Left Menu

Iraq sets nationwide curfew to begin at 1900 local time - statement

Iraqi security forces have set a nationwide curfew to begin at 1900 local time (1600 GMT) until further notice, they said in a statement late on Monday in response to protests.

