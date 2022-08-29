Iraq sets nationwide curfew to begin at 1900 local time - statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iraqi security forces have set a nationwide curfew to begin at 1900 local time (1600 GMT) until further notice, they said in a statement late on Monday in response to protests.
Also Read: As Iraqi protesters rally, political deadlock leaves families without cash
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraqi
Advertisement