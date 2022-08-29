Crime Branch seeks Shone George presence for recording statement in forgery case

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police on Monday said it has sent a notice to Shone George, son of senior politician P C George, to appear before it for recording his statement in connection with its investigation into a case of forgery.

The notice says his statement is to be recorded in connection with the probe into a case under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the IPC and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

The maximum punishment for the offences ranges between 2-3 years of imprisonment.

The notice comes in the wake of a Crime Branch raid on P C George's residence here on August 25.

The raid was carried out to find evidence in connection with the 2017 actress assault case, sources said.

George had, in the past, expressed support to Dileep in the case in which the latter is an accused. He was arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and released on bail.

