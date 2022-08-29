Left Menu

National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council members appointed

The council is also expected to give input on government’s response to the recommendations in the State Capture report, which President Ramaphosa is expected to present to Parliament by 22 October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:48 IST
National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council members appointed
In a statement, the Presidency described the NACAC as a “multi-sectoral partnership” which will augment government’s fight against corruption, fraud and other criminality. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a nine-member National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC), which will advise the President on effectively implementing the anti-corruption strategy in all spheres of society, and provide advocacy and action in the fight against fraud and corruption.

The council is also expected to give input on government's response to the recommendations in the State Capture report, which President Ramaphosa is expected to present to Parliament by 22 October.

"The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council is the embodiment of our united resolve as a nation to rid all components of our society of all forms of crime and corruption and develop a whole-of-society response to and prevention of this scourge.

"We have, over a number of years, witnessed the varied impacts of corruption on our public and private sectors. This damage exposed systemic failures, as well as shortcomings in personal ethics and commitment to the country.

"The Council will enjoy the support of the vast majority of South Africans, who are honest and law-abiding and want our country to succeed. The Council will be a source of concern only to those whose days for undermining our development and prosperity are numbered," President Ramaphosa said.

The NACAC members are:

Kavisha Pillay

David Harris Lewis

Nkosana Dolopi

Barbara Schreiner

Advocate Nokuzula Gloria Khumalo

Professor Firoz Cachalia (who will serve as chairperson)

Sekoetlane Phamodi

Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki

Inkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli ( who will serve as deputy chairperson)

In a statement, the Presidency described the NACAC as a "multi-sectoral partnership" which will augment government's fight against corruption, fraud and other criminality.

"The Council has been established to deepen the country's efforts to rid society and the administration of corruption, improve investor confidence and secure higher levels of public trust.

"The new body will advise government on the critical preventative measures, institutional capabilities and resources that are required to proactively curb a recurrence of state capture and to prevent fraud and corruption in South Africa," the statement read.

The Presidency further clarified the "advisory role" that the council will have.

"In executing its advisory role, the Council will interface with a number of coordinating Ministers, who play significant executive oversight roles on key legislative and policy mandate areas related to combating corruption.

"The Council will also engage with sectoral stakeholders, such as organised business and labour, academia, community- and faith-based organisations to further develop the country's anti-corruption agenda and evaluate progress in the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy,"

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022