Agnipath recruitment rally in Maha's Rahuri: Aspirants taking part with enthusiasm, energy, says top officer

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:31 IST
The army recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme underway from August 23 in Rahuri in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district is receiving good response from aspirants who are taking part with a lot of ''enthusiasm and energy'', a senior military official said on Monday.

A defence release said the rally, which is being held by the Recruitment Office, Pune at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth in Rahuri, will go on till September 11 and 68,000 aspirants have registered.

They have registered for the Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesman categories for the districts of Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Pune and Solapur, it added.

Major General Ajay Sethi, Additional Director General, Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO), Pune, said the first rally under the Pune Zone was held in Aurangabad and the one underway at Rahuri was the second.

''In both the rallies, candidates participated with a lot of enthusiasm and energy,'' the major general said. ''On a daily basis, more than 5,000 aspirants are undergoing physical fitness tests. The entire process at the rally ground is made transparent and unbiased by the involvement of multiple independent teams of officers, automation and by exercising strict population control measures,'' said the defence release.

The aspirants have to undergo a 1.6 kilometre run, physical fitness tests and medicals being conducted by a team of Army doctors at the site, it informed.

The candidate has to clear all four workstations to be eligible for participating in the Common Entrance Exam written exam, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

