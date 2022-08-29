Left Menu

1 held with brown sugar in Jajpur

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:15 IST
1 held with brown sugar in Jajpur
A suspected drug peddler has been arrested after 32 gm of brown sugar worth around Rs 3.2 lakh was seized from his possession in Odisha's Jajpur district, an official said on Monday.

Sudarshan Behera was caught by an excise team in Barakana area under Jenapur police limits while he was trying to sell the narcotic on Sunday night.

Behera had started this illegal business for the first time a couple of weeks back. He had brought brown sugar from Balasore and supplied it in Jajpur in small packets, an official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substance Act , inspector Samir Ranjan Mohanty.

