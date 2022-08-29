Youth arrested for harassing, extorting money from teen

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and extorting Rs 2.5 lakh from a teenage girl, police said on Monday. The girl's father, in his complaint, alleged that a man named Govind befriended his daughter on Instagram and told her that her father was involved in an affair and he has some objectionable pictures of him. ''My daughter was scared and she shared her private picture with the accused and then he started blackmailing her and demanded money from her,'' the father said in his complaint. On August 27, the accused sent two boys to the girl's house and she handed over Rs 2.5 lakhs to them which were kept in the house, police said. The girl narrated the ordeal to her father on Sunday after the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

''We have arrested the accused identified as Govind (24), native of Nandrampur Bas village near Dharuhera in district Rewari. We have taken him on three days police remand after producing him in a city court today,'' said Naveen Sindhu, ACP, Sohna.

His two accomplices were also involved with him and we are conducting raids to nab them, he said.

The accused claims to be a wrestler.

