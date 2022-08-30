Kuwait urges its citizens in Iraq to leave the country
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 00:49 IST
The Kuwaiti Embassy in Iraq urged its citizens in Iraq to leave the country, Kuwait's state news agency (KUNA) reported late on Monday.
The embassy asked those wishing to travel to Iraq to postpone their plans, following the eruption of clashes between rival Shi'ite groups.
