Maha: Man sentenced to two years RI for knocking down traffic cop

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:10 IST
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly knocking down and injuring a traffic police constable.

District judge Shaukat Gorwade of the Kalyan court on Monday convicted Ajit Thackeray, a resident of Adharwadi and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that traffic police constable Ravindra Haddeshmukh was on traffic duty at the Adharwadi bus stop on June 7, 2013, the day of the accident.

The accused was driving a four-wheeler and came from the wrong side, to which the constable objected and ordered him to stop. But instead of stopping, the accused knocked down the constable and fled the scene, he said.

The injured constable was hospitalised and an offence was registered with the Bazarpeth police station of Kalyan division.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the judge sentenced the accused to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

