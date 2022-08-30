Left Menu

Madagascar police shooting leaves 19 dead, police say

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:12 IST
Madagascar police shooting leaves 19 dead, police say
Madagascar police opened fire on Monday on a crowd trying to storm a police station, killing 19 people and injuring 21 who are being treated in hospital, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the town of Ikongo, about 330 km southeast of the capital Antananarivo, and security forces have sent reinforcements to restore order in the area, according to a police statement. The trouble started when a crowd attempted to break into the police station to get hold of four suspects who were being held there, according to the police.

