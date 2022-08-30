Left Menu

Brazil orders new arrest of German consul charged with husband's death

However, multiple media reports said that by the time of Kalil's decision, Hahn had flown out of Brazil and had arrived in Frankfurt early on Monday - a claim that the prosecutors' office said it was still investigating. Kalil ordered that Hahn's name be added to the International Criminal Police Organization's wanted list, and that the German and Belgian embassies be briefed about the case.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:56 IST
Brazil orders new arrest of German consul charged with husband's death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A Brazilian judge late on Monday ordered the arrest of a German diplomat charged with murdering his Belgian husband in Rio de Janeiro and asked Interpol to add his name to their wanted list amid reports he had left the country. Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn had been on preemptive arrest since Aug. 7 following the death of his husband, Walter Biot, but was freed on Friday after a local court decided that prosecutors had missed the initial deadline to press charges against him.

After his release, Rio de Janeiro's prosecutors' office charged him with aggravated murder, leading Judge Gustavo Kalil to order Hahn to be again preemptively arrested. However, multiple media reports said that by the time of Kalil's decision, Hahn had flown out of Brazil and had arrived in Frankfurt early on Monday - a claim that the prosecutors' office said it was still investigating.

Kalil ordered that Hahn's name be added to the International Criminal Police Organization's wanted list, and that the German and Belgian embassies be briefed about the case. In a document on Monday, prosecutors said "the crime was committed with cruel means: severe beating to which the victim was subjected, causing intense and unnecessary suffering," adding that Biot had been unable to defend himself due to the ingestion of alcohol and anxiety medication.

At the time of Biot's death earlier this month, Hahn said he had fallen from their apartment in the Ipanema neighborhood after suffering a sudden illness. But police arrested the German diplomat on suspicion of murder after their forensics investigations found bloodstains in the apartment and the autopsy of Biot's body showed multiple wounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022