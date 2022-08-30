Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian
An unidentified militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, they said.
An encounter broke out during the operation in which one of the ultras has been gunned down so far, the officials said without giving further details.
