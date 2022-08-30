BRIEF-EMA To Hold Regular Press Briefing On COVID-19 And Monkeypox On Friday

EMA:

* EMA: EMA IS HOLDING A REGULAR PRESS BRIEFING ON COVID-19 AND MONKEYPOX, ON FRIDAY 2 SEPTEMBER 2022: 30/08/2022 Further company coverage: [ ]

