BRIEF-EMA To Hold Regular Press Briefing On COVID-19 And Monkeypox On Friday
EMA:
* EMA: EMA IS HOLDING A REGULAR PRESS BRIEFING ON COVID-19 AND MONKEYPOX, ON FRIDAY 2 SEPTEMBER 2022: 30/08/2022 Further company coverage: [ ]
