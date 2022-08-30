50 Dalit families driven out of village

About 50 Dalit families were allegedly driven out of the village they were living in for last four decades by members of a particular community in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

On receiving the information, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Medininagar, Rajesh Kumar Sah and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bishrampur, Surjit Kumar rushed to Tongri Pahadi area under Pandu police station and are camping there to maintain law and order, the police said.

A criminal case was lodged against a dozen people by name and 150 unknown persons in this regard, they said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Palamu, A Dode told PTI that police have been asked to apprehend the culprits immediately.

The DC assured to rehabilitate all the 50 families in the same village on a priority basis.

The relief agencies have been activated for the purpose, Dode added.

The victims all belonged to ''Mushar'' caste and were living in the village for last four decades.

One of the victim Jitendra Mushar said ''we were living in the village for years together but several people all residents of Marumatu village, forcibly drove us out of the village on Monday. They loaded our belongings in vehicles and dropped us in a nearby jungle.'' He alleged that they were also assaulted and prevented from approaching police in this regard.

The SDPO said arrangements were being made to rehabilitate them in the same place. The Block Development Officer provided the victims dhoti, saree and lungi while arrangement for food was being made, he said.

The SDPO further said an FIR has been registered against the accused and a massive hunt was on to apprehend them.

The SDO said the houses of the victims were demolished but they will be rehabilitated in the same place with adequate security..

He assured that the culprits will not be spared and legal action will be initiated against them.

