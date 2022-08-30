Left Menu

Maoists kill Deputy Sarpanch in T'gana suspecting him to be an informer

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:08 IST
Maoists kill Deputy Sarpanch in T'gana suspecting him to be an informer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Suspected Maoists have allegedly killed a 45 year-old man, suspecting him to be a ''police informer', police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Kurnapally village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as I Ramu, Deputy Sarpanch of the village, they said.

The police have recovered a note purportedly written by the ultras which says that Ramu was killed as he was suspected to be a ''police informer.'' He was stabbed to death.

Inquiry is on to ascertain the facts, they said.

