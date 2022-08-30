Man killed by suspected Maoists in Telangana
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:08 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI): A 45-year old man was allegedly killed by suspected Maoists Kurnapally village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as I Ramu, deputy Sarpanch of the village, they said.
The police have recovered a note purportedly written by the ultras which says that Ramu was killed as he was suspected to be a ''police informer.'' He was stabbed to death.
Inquiry is on to ascertain the facts, they said.
