Man killed by suspected Maoists in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI): A 45-year old man was allegedly killed by suspected Maoists Kurnapally village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as I Ramu, deputy Sarpanch of the village, they said.

The police have recovered a note purportedly written by the ultras which says that Ramu was killed as he was suspected to be a ''police informer.'' He was stabbed to death.

Inquiry is on to ascertain the facts, they said.

