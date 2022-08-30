Left Menu

Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal

Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) on Tuesday granted approval to technology companies Yandex and VK to proceed with an asset-swap deal but with some terms aimed at preserving competition. Yandex last week agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform Zen and homepage yandex.ru to state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:58 IST
Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal

Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) on Tuesday granted approval to technology companies Yandex and VK to proceed with an asset-swap deal but with some terms aimed at preserving competition.

Yandex last week agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform Zen and homepage yandex.ru to state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet. "The operator of these platforms will be obliged ... to ask for and receive users' consent to process personal data for each service separately," the FAS said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Yandex will acquire VK's food delivery service Delivery Club, complementing its own Yandex.Eda. The FAS said Yandex must not take measures aimed at reducing restaurants' use of Delivery Club or other third-party services.

Also Read: WRAPUP 1-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jha...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022