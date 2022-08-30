Left Menu

WHO places Asia director on leave after accusations of bullying

The Associated Press reported in January that the complaints included allegations of racist language and of sharing confidential vaccine data with Japan. He has previously acknowledged being "hard on staff" but rejected the other charges.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:59 IST
WHO places Asia director on leave after accusations of bullying
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A senior World Health Organization director has been placed on leave, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, following staff accusations of bullying and other complaints. "The Regional Director for the Western Pacific Region, Dr Takeshi Kasai, is on leave," a WHO official said in emailed comments, without giving details.

Two WHO sources confirmed to Reuters that the decision to place Kasai, a physician from Japan who has worked at the body for more than 15 years, on administrative leave was related to an ongoing investigation into various staff complaints. The Associated Press reported in January that the complaints included allegations of racist language and of sharing confidential vaccine data with Japan.

He has previously acknowledged being "hard on staff" but rejected the other charges. He is temporarily being replaced by the U.N. health agency's number 2, Zsuzsanna Jakab, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jha...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022