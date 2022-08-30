Govt trying to speed up process of starting peace talks with HNLC: Conrad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the government was trying to speed up the process of starting peace talks with banned militant outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

''Things are on the track. We are moving in the right direction and we are trying to speed up the process…,'' Sangma told reporters while responding to a query over five HNLC leaders recently arriving in the state for dialogue.

Stating that their arrival was part of the process, the chief minister, however, said, ''We have to understand that things don't happen immediately as there are lots of concerns from all sides and which are genuine of course. Therefore, we need to take all those concerns into consideration and then take the talks forward.'' ''Things have been initiated and I am very sure and confident that we will be able to take this discussion to its logical conclusion,'' he said.

On August 2, the HNLC leadership had authorised its self-styled vice chairman Manbhalang Jyrwa, political secretary Aristerwell Thongni, and foreign secretary Phrangkupar Diengdoh, and two of their personal security officers Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh to participate in the ongoing tripartite peace talks between the Centre, state government and the outfit.

The development had come after the Centre and the state had in July granted a 'safe passage', allowing the leaders of the Khasi insurgent organisation to come to the negotiating table.

Top leaders of the HNLC are camping in the state and awaiting the process to officially begin, the group's negotiator Sadon Blah said. ''The official commencement of the talks will depend on the three parties, as to when they are ready. If the outfit is ready, I will convey the message to the government and from the government to them accordingly,'' he said.

Blah maintained there was no delay as far as the process is concerned and the government has granted the safe passage and is providing security to all the leaders of the HNLC.

