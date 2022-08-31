Left Menu

Biden condemns 'attacks on FBI' after search of Trump's Florida home

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he was sickened by "attacks on the FBI" after the agency's search of former President Donald Trump's home earlier this month. "It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI," Biden said in an address on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he was sickened by "attacks on the FBI" after the agency's search of former President Donald Trump's home earlier this month. "It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI," Biden said in an address on Tuesday. Biden added that he was opposed to defunding the FBI.

Trump's Florida estate was searched earlier this month as part of an ongoing investigation into whether he illegally retained government records. He has accused the FBI of a partisan witch hunt, and his rhetoric has led to online threats against the agency.

