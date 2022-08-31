Left Menu

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 31-08-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 08:21 IST
UP: BJP expels corporator who 'bought' baby from child lifters
The BJP said it has expelled a corporator of the Firozabad Municipal Corporation for allegedly buying a seven-month-old boy from child traffickers.

Vineeta Agarwal, the corporator from ward number 51, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal had paid Rs 1.80 lakh for the infant as they wanted to have a male child though they had a daughter.

Chief of BJP's Firozabad Mahanagar (city) unit Rakesh Shankhwar on Tuesday said the corporator has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

In the letter sent to the corporator, it was mentioned that the decision to expel her was taken after the Firozabad Mahanagar complained to the party's state unit regarding her ''behaviour'', he said.

The child was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction on August 24 and recovered by the Government Railway Police.

Eight people, including Vineeta Agarwal and her husband, have been arrested in the case.

