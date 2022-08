BRIEF-U.S. President Biden Approves Mississippi Emergency Declaration - White House Statement

Aug 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. PRESIDENT JOSEPH BIDEN APPROVES MISSISSIPPI EMERGENCY DECLARATION - WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT

* U.S. PRESIDENT BIDEN ORDERED FEDERAL ASSISTANCE TO SUPPLEMENT STATE RESPONSE EFFORTS DUE TO EMERGENCY CONDITIONS RESULTING FROM WATER CRISIS - WHITE HOUSE Source text for Eikon:

