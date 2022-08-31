Maha: Dacoits strike in Ulhasnagar

A gang of seven armed dacoits looted cash and valuables worth Rs 10.4 lakh from a house in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The gang entered the house of a priest of Swami Dama Ram Sahib Durbar, a religious denomination, by breaking down the main door around 5 am on Tuesday, said an official of Vitthalwadi police station.

They also attacked the priest's son before decamping with Rs 80,000 in cash besides gold and sliver ornaments.

The accused carried swords, the official said, adding that police have formed several teams to hunt the gang members.

