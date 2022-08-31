Guj: Two die of electrocution while erecting Ganesh pandal

Two men died due to electrocution while erecting a Ganesh pandal at Nadiad town in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a public Ganesh festival venue in Gitanjali chowk locality late Tuesday night, said an official.

''The victims were installing tarpaulin when they came in contact with a live wire. Two died on the spot while another was rescued,'' he said. The deceased were identified as Jitendra Talpada (24) and Raju Palas (35).

