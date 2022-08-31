Left Menu

PTI | Kheda | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:58 IST
Guj: Two die of electrocution while erecting Ganesh pandal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two men died due to electrocution while erecting a Ganesh pandal at Nadiad town in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a public Ganesh festival venue in Gitanjali chowk locality late Tuesday night, said an official.

''The victims were installing tarpaulin when they came in contact with a live wire. Two died on the spot while another was rescued,'' he said. The deceased were identified as Jitendra Talpada (24) and Raju Palas (35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

