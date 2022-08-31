Left Menu

EU must not appear to be disunited over Russian visa ban - top diplomat

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:01 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The European Union must not appear to be at discord over eastern European demands for a visa ban on Russian tourists, the bloc's top diplomat warned on Wednesday, urging member states to find common ground. "We will have to reach an agreement and a political decision," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a second day of an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Prague.

"I will be working for unity... We cannot afford to appear disunited in such an important thing, which is the people-to-people relations, between the Russian society and the European people."

