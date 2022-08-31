Fighting spreads along borders of Ethiopia's Tigray region - Ethiopian government
Fighting has erupted between Ethiopian troops and Tigrayan forces along the border with Sudan, Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in hostilities after a four-month old ceasefire broke down last week.
Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
