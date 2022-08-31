HC quashes UP government orders notifying 18 OBCs as schedule castes

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the Uttar Pradesh government orders notifying 18 OBC castes in the list of Scheduled Castes.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir allowing public interest litigation challenging the notifications to include the castes in 2016 and 2019.

The PIL was filed by Dr. BR Ambedker Granthalaya Evam Jan Kalyan, Gorakhpur, and others.

