HC quashes UP government orders notifying 18 OBCs as schedule castes
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the Uttar Pradesh government orders notifying 18 OBC castes in the list of Scheduled Castes.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir allowing public interest litigation challenging the notifications to include the castes in 2016 and 2019.
The PIL was filed by Dr. BR Ambedker Granthalaya Evam Jan Kalyan, Gorakhpur, and others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
