Delhi Traffic Police creates green corridor for 19-year-old's heart transplant

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday created a green corridor to facilitate organ transportation between two hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:07 IST
Visuals of green corridor (Source: Delhi Traffic Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday created a green corridor to facilitate organ transportation between two hospitals. According to Shweta Singh Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, South East District, Delhi, Fortis Hospital informed police that a human heart was to be transported to the hospital from AIIMS for transplantation into a patient. To facilitate this important transportation, a green corridor was created from AIIMS to Fortis Hospital, New Friends Colony, New Delhi and the organ was transported successfully.

The heart belonged to a 55-year-old brain-dead woman who was admitted to AIIMS. Her family decided to donate her heart to a 19-year-old boy who has been suffering for the last 1.5 year. DCP Chauhan said it was a challenging task as Ring Road, Captain Gaur Marg, CV Raman Marg and Mathura Road experience heavy volume of traffic and these roads are used extensively by commuters. But keeping in view the emergency and humanity the challenge was accepted and green corridor was provided successfully to the ambulances carrying the human organs, she added.

The distance of about 5.5 km was covered within 4.25 minutes for transportation of the heart which takes almost 13-15 minutes in a normal routine. The efforts and assistance provided by Delhi Traffic Police were appreciated by the administration of Fortis Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

