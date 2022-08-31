Russia bans entry to 55 military and political officials from Canada
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has banned entry to 55 military and political officials from Canada in a tit-for-tat move, the Russian foreign ministry said https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1827949 on Wednesday.
It said the decision was taken in response to sanctions from Canada against Russian nationals.
