Three men injured as truck hits scooter

Three men were severely injured after their scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said.

The injured persons, identified as Yuvraj (23), Neeraj (22) and Deepak (24), are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the accident took place near Tiranga Chowk at around 3 am.

The injured persons were shifted to Aakash hospital from where they were referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he said.

''We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka North police station. A registration number plate of the offending vehicle was found on the spot. Our teams are working to solve the case,'' the DCP said.

CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of accident are also been scanned to identify the accused driver and establish the sequence of the events, police said.

