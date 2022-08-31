Left Menu

Three men injured as truck hits scooter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:52 IST
Three men injured as truck hits scooter
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were severely injured after their scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said.

The injured persons, identified as Yuvraj (23), Neeraj (22) and Deepak (24), are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the accident took place near Tiranga Chowk at around 3 am.

The injured persons were shifted to Aakash hospital from where they were referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he said.

''We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka North police station. A registration number plate of the offending vehicle was found on the spot. Our teams are working to solve the case,'' the DCP said.

CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of accident are also been scanned to identify the accused driver and establish the sequence of the events, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022