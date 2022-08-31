Left Menu

Army chief calls on vice president

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Wednesday.The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture of the meeting on Twitter. The spouses of Dhankhar and Gen. Pande were also present on the occasion. Gen. Pande presented the vice president with a memento.Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.

Army chief calls on vice president
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Wednesday.

The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture of the meeting on Twitter. The spouses of Dhankhar and Gen. Pande were also present on the occasion. Gen. Pande presented the vice president with a memento.

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.

