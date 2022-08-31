Army chief calls on vice president
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Wednesday.The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture of the meeting on Twitter. The spouses of Dhankhar and Gen. Pande were also present on the occasion. Gen. Pande presented the vice president with a memento.Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.
