Lebanon parliament speaker urges Iraq's Sadr to retract resignation
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:09 IST
- Lebanon
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who also heads a major Shi'ite Muslim political party, on Wednesday urged Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to retract his resignation from politics.
Berri was speaking to supporters gathered in south Lebanon to mark the disappearance of cleric Musa al-Sadr 44 years ago.
