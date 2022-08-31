Left Menu

UP: Woman among 2 held for selling meat in prohibited area in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:52 IST
UP: Woman among 2 held for selling meat in prohibited area in Mathura
A woman was among two people arrested for allegedly selling meat in a prohibited area here, police said on Wednesday.

Sale of meat is prohibited in 22 wards of Mathura since last year.

Deeg police outpost in-charge Chaman Kumar Sharma said, ''Naeem Qureshi and a woman known to him were arrested for selling meat in prohibited area.'' He said 43.3 Kgs of meat was recovered from them.

The recovered meat has been sent for forensic examination, he added.

