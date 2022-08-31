Left Menu

Maha: Former sarpanch and gram sevak booked for embezzling govt fund

The funds had been sanctioned under the 14th Finance Commission and the Swachh Bharat Mission for the development of the village, a police official said quoting the First Information Report FIR registered on the complaint of the Jafrabad Panchayat Samiti Development Extension Officer.Tambale and Kharat prepared bogus documents and embezzled the funds, according to the police.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 31-08-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 22:39 IST
A case of embezzling government funds worth Rs 50 lakh was registered against a former gram sevak and a sarpanch in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The then gram sevak Pradeep Tambale and then sarpanch Gangadhar Kharat of Dongaon village allegedly embezzled Rs 49.91 lakh during 2012-2020. The funds had been sanctioned under the 14th Finance Commission and the Swachh Bharat Mission for the development of the village, a police official said quoting the First Information Report (FIR) registered on the complaint of the Jafrabad Panchayat Samiti Development Extension Officer.

Tambale and Kharat prepared bogus documents and embezzled the funds, according to the police. A case was registered on the charges of cheating and the criminal breach of trust, the official said, adding that no arrest is made so far.

