Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni's computer networks - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:05 IST
Italian oil company Eni's computer networks were hacked in recent days but the consequences appeared to be minor so far, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
Eni did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Bloomberg News
Advertisement