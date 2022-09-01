Left Menu

6 FIRs lodged under Gangsters Act in UP's Bhadohi, 27 people named

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 01-09-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 00:09 IST
6 FIRs lodged under Gangsters Act in UP's Bhadohi, 27 people named
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-seven people accused of being involved in gang-related activities were named in six FIRs lodged under the Gangsters Act at different police stations of Bhadohi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act is used to curb organised crimes and anti-social activities that disturb the tranquillity of the state Confirming the development, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar, said, ''Twenty-five of the 27 accused named in the FIRs are already in jail.'' In Bhadohi, a total of 59 cases under the Gangsters Act were lodged between 2017 and 2021 while 28 cases have been registered so far this year.

We have also opened files of 11 known history-sheeters of the district, said Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022