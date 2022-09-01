Left Menu

U.S. gets warrant to seize $45 mln airplane owned by Russian energy firm Lukoil

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 02:52 IST
The United States obtained a warrant to seize a $45 million aircraft owned by Russian energy firm PJSC Lukoil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the seizure," the department said in a statement. The aircraft flew into and out of Russia in violation of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s sanctions against Russia, the Justice Department added.

