Outgoing UN human rights chief says serious human rights violations committed in China's Xinjiang
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 03:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 03:41 IST
The outgoing UN human rights chief said in a report on Wednesday that serious human rights violations have been committed in Xinjiang, China in the context of the government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-"extremism" strategies.
United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, whose four-year term ends this week, has faced criticism for being too soft on China during a May visit, after which she decided not to seek a second term.
Over Chinese objections, UN rights chief releases politically charged report on Xinjiang with minutes left in her term, reports AP.