Left Menu

Outgoing UN human rights chief says serious human rights violations committed in China's Xinjiang

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 03:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 03:41 IST
Outgoing UN human rights chief says serious human rights violations committed in China's Xinjiang

The outgoing UN human rights chief said in a report on Wednesday that serious human rights violations have been committed in Xinjiang, China in the context of the government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-"extremism" strategies.

United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, whose four-year term ends this week, has faced criticism for being too soft on China during a May visit, after which she decided not to seek a second term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022