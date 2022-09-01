Ship runs aground in Egypt's Suez Canal -sources

A ship ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal late on Wednesday and tug boats were working to release it, two navigational sources said.

The sources said the vessel had been blocking navigation in the canal, though a separate source from the Suez Canal Authority said shortly afterwards that the ship had been refloated. There was no immediate official confirmation of the reported incident from the SCA.

