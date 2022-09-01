Left Menu

Ship runs aground in Egypt's Suez Canal - sources

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-09-2022 04:07 IST
Ship runs aground in Egypt's Suez Canal - sources
  • Egypt

A ship ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal late on Wednesday and tug boats were working to release it, two navigational sources said.

The sources said the vessel was blocking navigation in the canal.

There was no immediate official confirmation from the Suez Canal Authority.

