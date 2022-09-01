Ship runs aground in Egypt's Suez Canal - sources

A ship ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal late on Wednesday and tug boats were working to release it, two navigational sources said.

The sources said the vessel was blocking navigation in the canal.

There was no immediate official confirmation from the Suez Canal Authority.

Also Read: Jaishankar extends wishes to Egypt on 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)