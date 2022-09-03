Left Menu

Amit Shah asks southern states to explore joint solution for water dispute

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:43 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged southern states to explore joint solutions for river water sharing issues.

In his address at the 30th southern zonal council meet held here and attended by chief ministers and Lieutenant Governors of southern states and union territories, he also asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues, an official release here said.

''The Union Home Minister called on all States of the Southern Zonal Council to explore a joint solution to the issues related to the sharing of waters,'' he said.

Interstate river water disputes in the south include the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and the Krishna river water sharing dispute involving Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

''In the 30th meeting of Southern Zonal Council held at Thiruvananthapuram today, total of 26 issues were discussed, 9 issues were resolved, 17 issues were reserved for further consideration out of which 9 issues are related to the reorganization of Andhra Pradesh,'' the release said.

Shah urged ''Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

