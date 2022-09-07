Left Menu

Kerala CM thanks PM Modi for approving 2nd phase of Kochi Metro

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:25 IST
Kerala CM thanks PM Modi for approving 2nd phase of Kochi Metro
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the second phase of Kochi Metro, saying that it was a ''great support'' for development of the transport infrastructure in the state.

Vijayan also extended Onam greetings to Modi.

Modi, who was in Kerala for a two-day visit last week, had laid the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase- II project which connects JLN stadium metro station to Infopark via Kakkanad.

The phase-II metro corridor would cover 11.2 km and have 11 stations.

Modi had said that the phase-II of Kochi Metro would be a boon for the youth and professionals living in the port city.

''I express sincere thanks on behalf of the people and government of Kerala for the approval of the second phase of the Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad.

''This is a great support for the development of our transport infrastructure. I also extend my hearty Onam greetings to you,'' Vijayan said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022