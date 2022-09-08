Left Menu

India to increase scope and complexity of military exercises with Japan

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:06 IST
India to increase scope and complexity of military exercises with Japan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India will increase the scope and complexity of bilateral military exercises with Japan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Singh and Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar are in Tokyo to hold talks with their Japanese counterparts.

